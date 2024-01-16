READ MORE: Ayrshire care homes business changes hands in major deal

Moffat also lies on the A701 which is promoted as a scenic route to Edinburgh and passes by the Devil’s Beef Tub, a deep and dramatic hollow in the hills to the north of the town, making Moffat a well-known overnight stop amongst the road cycling and motorbike communities.

The corner-terraced property is being brought to market by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and has three storeys plus an attic which were converted during the early part of the 21st century to provide a ground floor retail/professional unit and three two-bedroomed flats.

The professional unit is currently vacant and extends to an open plan sales area, office, store, kitchenette, and WC. One of the flats is presently operated as a short-term holiday let with the two remaining flats being subject to private residential tenancy agreements.

“Moffat is a popular tourist and boutique retail destination, which benefits from good motorway links as well as a strategic position on the A701 scenic route to Edinburgh," said Fraser Carson, an associate at Shepherd.

“The category C listed building has been sympathetically converted to provide a versatile commercial unit and three spacious flats, which retain outstanding original features and possess unrivalled views over the town and surrounding countryside.

“With the town profiting from strong occupier demand, this property presents a good investment opportunity with scope to increase rental income through future asset management.”