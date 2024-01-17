THE decision by the Scottish Government to hike business rates for thousands of stores and introduce a surtax for grocery retailers in Scotland risks prices rising for hard-pressed consumers, it has been warned.
More than 4,500 shops will be paying higher rates when the next financial year begins in April after ministers pushed through inflationary rises in the intermediate and higher property poundage rates in the Scottish Budget before Christmas, though the basic property poundage was frozen.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said business rates will reach a 25-year high for premises affected by the rise in intermediate and higher property rates, with nearly 2,500 stores continuing to pay higher rates than their counterparts south of the Border.
Director David Lonsdale said the changes will increase the cost of managing store estates during difficult trading conditions and called for a “faster pace towards restoring the level playing field with England on the higher property rate”.
At the same time, he warned plans by ministers to reintroduce a public health supplement for large grocers, as revealed in Budget documents, showed a “flagrant disregard for the New Deal for Business introduced by the First Minister [Humza Yousaf] only last year”.
Last night, the SRC won support from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland, which warned the higher business rates may affect retailers’ ability to keep prices affordable amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Responding to a post by Mr Lonsdale on LinkedIn, CBI Scotland said: “Scottish businesses recognise tough decisions were needed in the Budget.
“However, adding to retailers’ business rates burden with a new supplementary tax could undermine Scottish retailers already doing their best to keep prices affordable for customers in the face of high inflation, significant businesses rates increases and online competition.
“A competitive tax and business rates environment are needed so firms can unleash the economy’s full potential. Businesses look forward to working with the Scottish Government to consider more sustainable ways of growing the Scottish economy.”
The Scottish Government froze the basic property rate, which applies to premises with rateable values up to and including £51,000, at 49.8p. It said the move would save ratepayers £37 million compared with an inflationary rise, which would have resulted in a basic property rate of 53.1p.
However, the intermediate and higher property rates have risen to 54.5p from 51.1p, and from 55.9p from 52.4p, respectively. The intermediate rate applies to properties with rateable values between £51,001 and £100,000, while the higher property rate is charged on properties with a rateable value above £100,000.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “In 2024-25, the basic property rate for non-domestic properties with a rateable value up to and including £51,000 will be frozen, delivering the lowest such rate in the UK for the sixth year in a row. The Budget also ensures that over 95% of non-domestic properties continue to be liable for a lower property tax rate than anywhere else in the UK. The small business bonus scheme offering up to 100% relief from non-domestic rates will be maintained.
“There have been calls to replicate non-domestic rates retail, hospitality, and leisure relief available to businesses in England. While Scottish ministers are sympathetic to these calls, doing so would have meant that the Scottish Government could not provide the NHS, schools, or emergency services with the funding they require.”
