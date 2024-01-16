Cannabis with a street value of around £650,000 has been seized from a property in Ayr.

Officers raided the premises on Green Street in the South Ayrshire town on Monday morning, where they discovered close to 300 plants and more than 70kg of dried cannabis.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested and were both due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 16.

Cannabis is listed as a class B drug in the UK, with the maximum prison term for supplying it five years in prison.