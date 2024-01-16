The 50-year-old faces a total of 46 charges against 27 women and four males between 1990 and 2016.

This includes 11 alleged rapes and charges of alleged assault, abduction, sexual assault and indecent assault. Packer denies all charges.

The jury was sworn in at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday (January 16) for the trial, which is expected to last around seven weeks.

Ms Caldwell, who was working as a sex worker at the time, was last seen at a hostel where she lived in London Road, Glasgow, between 12.30am-1.30am on April 5, 2005.

The 27-year-old's body was discovered in the South Lanarkshire woodland around five weeks later, on May 8.

A number of the alleged crimes Packer is accused of committing against women are also said to have taken place at Limefield Woods.

Among the other charges he faces is an accusation of lewd or libidinous practice towards a girl who was aged 14 or 15 at the time.

Three men and one boy aged 15 at the time are listed in the charges as victims of alleged assaults.

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.