They have, however, hinted at new beginnings by urging seafood fans to "keep their eyes peeled for something new coming soon".

READ MORE: Artisan bakery in Glasgow to shut temporarily as 'second chapter' begins

A statement said: "Scamp is closing.

"We’ll be closing our doors for the last time on the January 22, but we can’t wait to share our exciting future plans with you very soon."

Scamp, a sister restaurant to Eighty Eight and Hooligan, first opened in the former home of Charcoals Indian Restaurant in 2022.

READ MORE: The team bringing the culture of 'coffee Mecca' to the Highlands and Islands

Head chef Craig Maclennan said at the time: “With Hooligan being wine-focused and Eighty Eight vegetarian led, we wanted to create a space that was seafood led, with a focus on open charcoal cooking.

"We want to keep our dishes light, fun and most importantly, tasty.

"We’re all about big flavours, modern techniques and sustainability.”

In his review later that year, The Herald's food critic Ron Mckenna commended the restaurant for creating a "comfy" spot in the heart of the city and praised their scallop ceviche as "worth every penny".

You can read the full review here.