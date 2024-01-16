The Prime Minister’s authority has been badly undermined with more than 60 of his MPs attempting to harden his Rwanda plan, including predecessor Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson has also given his backing to the rebellion.

Mr Sunak’s difficulty is that if he accepts any concession, he will lose support from his moderate backbenchers.

With Downing Street insisting they want flights to the East African country taking off by the spring, and the Prime Minister desperate to have the scheme up and running before the election, he is unwilling to delay.

In their resignation letter, Mr Anderson and Mr Clarke-Smith said the Prime Minister had “pledged to do whatever it takes to stop the boats.”

“We have already had two pieces of legislation thwarted by a system that does not work in favour of the British people.

“It is for this reason that we have supported the amendments to the Rwanda Bill.

“This is not because we are against the legislation, but because like everybody else we want it to work.

“This task is not an easy one and we appreciate the fine balance that must be struck.”

The two men said their support for the party “remains as strong as ever and that is why we are so passionate about making this legislation work.”

