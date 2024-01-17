The chain’s chief operating officer Anthony Houghton said the agreement would support Holland & Barrett’s aim to be the trusted health and wellness partner for over 100 million people globally by 2026.

“We're growing as a business, with digital sales making a significant volume of our total sales,” said Mr Houghton. “ Our proposed three-year partnership with THG Ingenuity will mean we can continue to grow at pace with a partner who are industry experts in D2C (direct to consumer) fulfilment, while we invest in transforming our supply chain capabilities."

THG did not give an indication of the expected value of the agreement, which will cover services such as courier management.

However, THG chief executive Matthew Moulding said it showed how the capabilities offered by the group’s Ingenuity platform could help clients grow online operations relatively quickly and cheaply.

Concerns about the value of Ingenuity have weighed on shares in THG, which suffered trading challenges after listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2020.

The company has seen its stock market valuation fall from the high of around £5.4 billion it reached in that year, to around £880m.

Its brands include Look Fantastic and My Protein.

The outlook appears to have improved after THG sold loss-making entertainment and cycling equipment businesses in July, in deals worth £4m in total.

In an update on trading Mr Moulding said yesterday that fourth quarter highlights included the return to revenue growth for THG’s Beauty and external Ingenuity clients. He said this was especially notable “given the number of changes made to their business models over the past 18 months”.

Mr Moulding noted the nutrition business is expected to deliver a record profit performance.

“The decision in 2022 to support consumers through the cost-of-living crisis, sacrificing near term profits for long-term customer loyalty, bore fruit in 2023,” said Mr Moulding.

The update follows a year in which THG faced a range of challenges, amid uncertainty about the outlook for consumer spending following the surge in inflation.

In September the group said revenue from continued operations could fall by up to five per cent following decisive management actions to prioritise profitable sales.

The company lost £133m in the six months to June 30, against £106m in the first half of the preceding year.

In June Mr Moulding gave up golden share rights which effectively would have allowed him to veto a takeover of the business.

In May the company ended talks with the Apollo private equity business about a proposed takeover, which directors decided undervalued the business.

In the preceding month the company posted a £550m annual loss before tax.

THG won early backing from Sir Tom Hunter’s West Coast Capital, which sold some of its shares in the business when it floated. West Coast retains a 2% stake in THG.

In December Sir Tom underlined his continued confidence in the business and Mr Moulding.

He said then: “They have built from scratch the world’s biggest nutrition brand, they are in the top three beauty brands in the world, and they have built a world-class technology platform.”

THG said yesterday that it continues to monitor developments in the Red Sea region and anticipates minimal impact on stock availability. It noted: “To date, the financial impact is not considered to be material.”

Shares in THG closed up 6.98p at 74.14p.

Analysts at Liberum said of the update: “FY23 saw material improvements in governance and now with expectations being managed tightly, confidence in guidance and the outlook should underpin share price recovery”.