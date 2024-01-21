What is it?
A pair of wireless earbuds designed for sports enthusiasts.
Good points?
The design of the OpenRock Pro is noteworthy, with an IPX5 rating ensuring resistance to water splashes and sweat, making them an ideal companion for workouts or outdoor activities.
Intuitive on-device controls add convenience to the overall user experience but is particularly handy when doing a non-stop effort.
Weighing in at a mere 90g for the complete set, these earbuds offer a lightweight and comfortable fit making them suitable for extended use.
One of the standout features of the OpenRock Pro is the incorporation of OpenRock TubeBass technology. This innovation enhances low frequencies, providing a bass experience that is both powerful and immersive.
The 360-degree superior sound and 16.2mm driver ensures a well-rounded audio experience. In terms of audio decoding, the OpenRock Pro supports aptX, AAC and SBC, ensuring low latency and compatibility with a wide range of devices.
The battery life of the OpenRock Pro is impressive, providing up to 46 hours of music and call time on a single charge. Additionally, the quick charge feature allows for five hours of playback from just a one-hour charge.
Unique features such as Open-Ear comfort technology which balances out air pressure in the ear and adjustable ear hooks for a personalized fit set these earbuds apart. The dual noise-cancelling microphones contribute to clearer voice quality by reducing external noise.
Bad points?
The noise-cancelling capabilities may struggle in particularly loud environments.
Best for ...
Those looking for a well-rounded audio solution for sporting endeavours that won’t break the bank.
Avoid if ...
You exclusively exercise in busy urban areas.
Score: 8/10.
OneOdio OpenRock Pro Earbuds, £115 (oneodio.com)
