Proposals have been put forward to build up to 304 new homes as part of wider plans to regenerate Glasgow's historic Govan Graving Docks.
Developers at New City Vision have submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council for the residential development that will take up 20% of the site on the south bank of the River Clyde. A decision is expected this spring.
New City Vision chairman Harry O'Donnell said the application marked a "milestone" in an extensive period of community consultation aimed at balancing the historic nature of the site with a range of other uses.
“Taking up just 20% of the overall site footprint, these plans have been sensitively designed to complement our vision, ensuring development of a new and dynamic space fit for the 21st century while also increasing supply of much-needed new homes," he said.
“As this proposal has been the subject of extensive community consultation over the past two years, I would like to thank all those who have provided feedback throughout the consultation process, and I look forward to continuing this engagement as we bring forward our proposals for the component parts of our wider vision.”
Located approximately 2.5 miles west of Glasgow city centre, the Govan Graving Docks were built in the late 19th century by the Clyde Navigation Trust and at that time could accommodate some the largest ships in the world. They were extensively used for winter overhauls, repairs and refits of Clyde steamers up until their closure in 1987, since when they have remained derelict.
Work is already underway to reopen Dock No1 for historic ship repair, with future phases including the development of a unique heritage park that will serve the new and existing Govan community.
The masterplan also includes proposals to repair and restore the Pumphouse – the sole remaining building on the site - into a visitor and community attraction.
The planning application follows four public exhibitions dedicated to the residential proposals, coupled with two exhibitions specifically focused on the design and development of an active travel route and riverside park. The docks are included within the current City Development Plan as a residential site and, if approved, the broader plans would be partly cross-funded by the development of the new housing.
