In Dalwhinnie, the lowest temperature in Scotland was recorded on Tuesday night (January 16) as the Highland village experienced -14°C.

It was the coldest January night in Scotland since 2019 – but not as freezing as January 2010, when -22.3°C was recorded in Altnaharra.

Amber alerts are in place for northwest Scotland and the Northern Isles from 3pm on Wednesday (January 17) to 6pm on Thursday (January 18).

While a yellow warning for ice, sleet, and snowfall has been announced for the rest of Scotland from midnight until midday on Wednesday.

The lowest temperatures in Scotland on Wednesday

These are the lowest temperatures forecast in areas of Scotland on Wednesday (January 17), according to the Met Office.

Aberdeen -3°C (11am)

Alnaharra -5°C (11am)

Braemar -6°C (11am)

Dalwhinnie -7°C (11am)

Dundee -2°C (from 6pm to midnight)

Dunfermline -4°C (11pm)

Edinburgh -2°C (from 5pm to midnight)

Falkirk -3°C (from 8pm to 10pm)

Glasgow -2°C (from 8pm to midnight)

Inverness -3°C (11am)

Perth -3°C (from 8am to midnight)

Stirling -3°C (from 6pm to midnight)

The lowest temperatures on Thursday

These are the lowest temperatures forecast in areas of Scotland on Thursday (January 18), according to the Met Office.