At one time, the Kirk's portfolio of properties - including churches, manses, halls and houses - exceeded 5,000. It currently stands at around 3,600 properties.

The foundation stone for St Andrew’s Church of Scotland, located in the centre of Gibraltar, was laid in October in 1852, before it opened for service in May of 1854.

The church was originally built as a garrison church for Scottish soldiers, who formed part of a number of Scottish regiments that were present in Gibraltar at the time.

READ MORE: Historic church with 'breathtaking' scenery of loch and woodlands up for sale

The building was put up for sale for £1.3 million in April last year, with the listing describing it as 'an opportunity for retail, commercial or residential conversion'.

The Church of Scotland confirmed to The Herald that the St Andrew’s Church building was sold to a Gibraltar registered company in the summer of 2023.

Despite the sale, the church’s protected status under Gibraltar’s Heritage and Antiquities Law will ensure that the listed building will continue to form an essential part of the territory's architectural heritage.

In an interview with The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, the listing agent confirmed that the church was sold for "the full asking price" and that the new owner "will fully respect any planning guidelines as well as the former church's heritage".

The Church of Scotland said that declining numbers in the congregation meant it could no longer maintain the building - which hosted its final service in December 2022.

St Andrew’s Church of Scotland was opened in 1854 (Image: Getty)

Speaking at a farewell service in November 2022, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Governor of Gibraltar said that the widespread sadness felt by the Gibraltarian Presbyterian congregation at the closure of the church should be balanced against the pride felt over the way it has served the local community for almost 170 years.

A Church of Scotland spokesman told The Herald: "The former congregation of St Andrew's Gibraltar was dissolved at the end of 2022 after struggling with declining numbers for many years. A final service was held in the building in December of that year, when thanks was given for the 168 years that the building had hosted worship.

“Without a congregation in Gibraltar, the Church of Scotland was unable to continue to maintain the building and as a charity we were obligated to put in on the market and seek a fair price.

“St Andrew’s Church building was sold to a Gibraltar registered company in the summer of 2023.

“We do not have any further information about the building. Permission for any change of use would be required from the relevant authorities in Gibraltar and it is the responsibility of the new owner to make an application.”

READ MORE: Holy trinity to go under the hammer at commercial auction

The sale follows the dissolution of the only Church of Scotland congregation in Spain in the town of Fuengirola - located around 70 miles from Gibraltar - in 2022, which was linked to St Andrew’s Church of Scotland until 2002.

The combination of the membership becoming older and the effects of Brexit and the Covid pandemic were cited as reasons why it was longer possible to sustain the congregation in Fuengirola, the beginnings of which dated back to 1964.

The closure of St Andrew’s Church of Scotland comes as part of reforms which began in 2019 following the approval of a "radical" action plan by the General Assembly, aimed at ensuring The Kirk is "lean and fit for mission in the 21st century” and achieves its mission of "inspiring the people of Scotland and beyond with the Good News of Jesus Christ through enthusiastic worshipping, witnessing, nurturing and serving communities."