The Met Office has issued yet another weather warning this week as much of the country deals with snowy and icy conditions.
The warning for wind is set to be active between the hours of 6am on Sunday, January 21 to 11:59pm that same day.
This warning will affect Strathclyde, Orkney and Shetland, the Highlands and Grampian among other regions.
This comes after amber and yellow weather warnings were issued for parts of the Highlands and Northern Isles today.
⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024
Snow across the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland
Wednesday 1500 – Thursday 1800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/01MinDteIu
The amber warning for snow is set to last between the hours 3pm on Wednesday, January 17 until 6pm on Thursday, January 18.
What has the Met Office said about the new wind warning for Scotland this weekend?
Speaking of its newest weather warning, the Met Office said that there is a "small chance of longer journey times and cancellations" for road, rail, air and ferry services in Scotland.
There is also "a slight chance of some damage to buildings" with tiles likely to be blown from roofs.
Power cuts are also possible with this likely to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.
The meteorological organisation has also warned of "injuries" and a "danger to life" from large waves and flying beach materials.
There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close because of the wind.
What do yellow and amber weather warnings mean?
It was the coldest night of winter so far with -14°C recorded at Dalwhinnie this morning, beating -12.5°C at Altnaharra recorded on the 3rd December 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mlzAStUoUq— Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024
Yellow weather warnings: These warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.
Such weather warnings mean most people can continue with their day as usual.
Other yellow warnings are issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most but where the certainty of this is much lower.
Amber weather warnings: Moving up in severity is the amber warning which is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.
This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, power cuts and pose a risk to life and property.
When these are issued, residents should change or alter their plans to protect themselves.
