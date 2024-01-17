They said she had never left the party or been told that her membership had been withdrawn.

But a spokesperson for the party told the paper: “Michelle Mone is not a member of the Scottish Conservatives and our records confirm that.”

READ MORE: Michelle Mone 'ashamed' to be Tory peer and admits 'error'

Baroness Mone was made a peer by David Cameron in 2015, and was tasked with being his "startup tzar."

She is at the centre of a scandal involving the UK Government's procuring of vital personal protective equipment in the pandemic.

PPE Medpro, run by her husband Doug Barrowman, was awarded contracts worth more than £200m to supply PPE to the NHS.

The firm is now being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The company, which made profits of around £60m on the deals, is also being sued by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) for £122m plus costs for "breach of contract and unjust enrichment".

The firm won their contracts after Lady Mone recommended it through the so-called High Priority, or “VIP Lane”, a few days after it was set up in May 2020.

READ MORE: Can't Emma Roddick and Michelle Mone conduct themselves better?

Last month, the Baroness admitted lying to the public about her involvement in PPE Medpro.

She told the BBC she made an “error” in publicly denying her links to the company but insisted that lying to the media is “not a crime”.