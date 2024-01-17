Plans for a large-scale student accommodation development on the edge of the Scottish capital have been unveiled.
The proposals for the student development that includes 384 cluster bedrooms and 44 studios have been put forward for consultation by Scott Hobbs Planning on behalf of the site owners.
Hamcap (Pentland Gait) Limited plans the partial demolition of the existing office pavilions of Heriot House and Currie House and the redevelopment of the site as a mixed-use development including the purpose-built student accommodation and office floorspace at Calder Road.
The developer cited the proximity of Heriot-Watt University, which has over 20,000 students, and the Sighthill campus of Edinburgh Napier University, where there are 5,000 students and staff.
"The proposed development seeks to strengthen the commercial site by introducing a mix of uses and flexible space," the developer said. "Whilst new PBSA development will be introduced to the site the redevelopment seeks to re-provide the majority of existing office space into the new proposals.
"New landscaping areas would be provided for new residents."
It added: "The site is in a prime location for students. The site is an approximate 15-minute walk or an eight-minute cycle to Heriot- Watt University, further to this the site is an approximate 20-minute walk or six-minute cycle to Edinburgh Napier University, Sighthill Campus."
The Pentland Gait site covers 1.82 hectares and comprises three office buildings Calder House, Heriot House, and Currie House.
The proposal relates to Heriot House and Currie House which are located on the south side of the site orientated towards the eastern boundary and comprises 2,400 sqm of net floorspace in total.
Heriot House and Currie House are arranged over two to three-storeys and currently comprises 2,200 sqm of vacant floor space.
The developer added: "The proposal aims to maximise the potential of the site. The development will consist of flexible employment space, student accommodation, courtyard and amenity space."
Comments received around an initial consultation included the height of the accommodation block, relationship with the union canal and potential for noise impact from the development during construction.
The consultation remains open for further comments until Monday, January 22.
