The incident happened during an exchange between the two leaders over the UK Government’s stalled £300m plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Defending the controversial Bill declaring Rwanda a safe country, despite the UK Supreme Court ruling otherwise, Mr Sunak said senior lawyers inlcuding a former judge considered it “robust legislation”.

He said: “I know he [Sir Keir] has always been more interested in what lefty lawyers have to say. I’ve even got here the textbook that he authored for them.”

Holding up a picture of the cover of a law book published in 1999, he went on: “And it’s called, and I quote, European Human Rights Law by Keir Starmer.”

He was interrupted by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said: “Prime Minister!

“Prime Minister, when I stand up, please sit down.

“Can I just say, we don't use props in this House, and I will certainly ensure that if you do need reminding, I certainly will.”

Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of “utterly pathetic nonsense”.

However the PM returned to Sir Keir’s past by raising his connection to the international Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

On Monday, Home Secretary James Cleverly announced the group, which was founded in 1953, is to be banned in the UK as a terrorist organisation.

He called it “an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks” by Hamas in Israel.

In one October march in London, a Hizb ut-Tahrir member was filrmed shouting “jihad”, although the Met Police took no action.

Mr Sunak said: “Just this week we had another example of [Sir Keir] doing one thing and saying another.

“He backed the Home Secretary in banning the terrorist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, despite him personally using the European Court of Human Rights to try and stop them being banned.

“And don't take my word for it. The extremists’ own press release said, and I quote, The Hizb ut-Tahrir legal team led by Keir Starmer.

“Now, I know he doesn't like talking about them because they've been a client, but when I see a group chanting jihad on our streets, I ban them, he invoices them.”

The remark, which was greeted by loud cheers from Tory MPs, was ignored by Sir Keir.

The case the PM cited was from 2008, long before this week’s move to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir in the UK, and involved a ban in Germany, not here.

Sir Keir was mentioned in the UK group’s press release on 25 June 2008, when an application was lodged with the European Court of Human Rights to overturn the German ban.

However the following month, he was named the new head of the Crown Prosecution Service and withdrew from all private work ahead of his taking up the job that November.

When the court threw out the case four years later, he was not mentioned in the judgment.