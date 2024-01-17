While sub-zero conditions have been recorded across Scotland, previous years have seen far colder temperatures.
This comes after the Highland village of Dalwhinnie recorded -14c last night (Tuesday, January 17), the lowest temperature in Scotland this week.
The country has been battling heavy snow and icy conditions after a series of amber and yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office.
With the cold conditions set to continue this week, here is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the UK.
What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the UK?
The coldest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the United Kingdom was on January 10, 1982, and December 30, 1995, in the Grampian village of Braemar and Altnaharra in the Highlands.
According to the Met Office, the temperatures recorded in these two locations was a shocking -27.2C (-17F).
Why is Scotland generally colder than the rest of the UK?
Travel guide website Scotland.com states that the country is generally colder than the rest of the UK.
The reason for this difference is because of Scotland's hilly terrain and exposure to the Atlantic Ocean and North Sea.
The West of Scotland is generally warmer than the east coast because of the Gulf Stream which comes from the waters around Mexico and the United States of America.
It was the coldest night of winter so far with -14°C recorded at Dalwhinnie this morning, beating -12.5°C at Altnaharra recorded on the 3rd December 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mlzAStUoUq— Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024
How many days of snow does Scotland get each year?
On average, Scotland can expect around 15 to 20 days of snow per year. However, this can be much higher in hillier areas where the average number of snowfall days is as high as 100.
Scotland tends to experience more rainfall with an average of 150 days of rain recorded each year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here