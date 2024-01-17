The country has been battling heavy snow and icy conditions after a series of amber and yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office.

With the cold conditions set to continue this week, here is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the UK.

Scotland is generally colder than the rest of the UK because of its hilly terrain. (Image: Getty)

What is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the UK?





The coldest temperature ever recorded in Scotland and the United Kingdom was on January 10, 1982, and December 30, 1995, in the Grampian village of Braemar and Altnaharra in the Highlands.

According to the Met Office, the temperatures recorded in these two locations was a shocking -27.2C (-17F).

Why is Scotland generally colder than the rest of the UK?





Travel guide website Scotland.com states that the country is generally colder than the rest of the UK.

The reason for this difference is because of Scotland's hilly terrain and exposure to the Atlantic Ocean and North Sea.

The West of Scotland is generally warmer than the east coast because of the Gulf Stream which comes from the waters around Mexico and the United States of America.

It was the coldest night of winter so far with -14°C recorded at Dalwhinnie this morning, beating -12.5°C at Altnaharra recorded on the 3rd December 2023 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mlzAStUoUq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024

How many days of snow does Scotland get each year?





On average, Scotland can expect around 15 to 20 days of snow per year. However, this can be much higher in hillier areas where the average number of snowfall days is as high as 100.

Scotland tends to experience more rainfall with an average of 150 days of rain recorded each year.