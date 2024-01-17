Almost 135 acres of woodland is being put up for sale on Killyleoch Hill, near the village of Newtonairds – about seven miles outside Dumfries.

The forest is available for development, with thousands of mature spruce ready to be harvested in five years time.

The cabin is basic but habitable (Image: Goldcrest Ltd)

The price tag is a steep offers over £975,000 but unusually for a commercial forestry sale, the land comes with its own accommodation.

Loweberry Loch is an off-grid cabin which has been used as a holiday home and comes as part of the purchase.

READ MORE: Scottish property with ocean views most viewed on Rightmove

The small retreat, which has a sleeping area in the roof space accessed by ladder, sits by the side of the pond in idyllic tranquility and comes complete with a kitchen and living space.

Jon Lambert, of GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group, said it was “unusual” to find such a dwelling when conducting forestry sales.

Killyleoch Hill (Image: Goldcrest Ltd)

He said: “Killyleoch Hill is a highly desirable commercial forest with considerable amenity value near Dumfries.

“Of particular note is the small off-grid cabin on the edge of Loweberry Loch, in a beautiful position surrounded by attractive native woods. Complete with a basic kitchen area and a loft in which to sleep, it offers a fantastic bolthole ideal for weekend escapes that is unusual among forestry sales.

READ MORE: Church with 'breathtaking' scenery for sale

“Not only does Killyleoch offer an attractive investment, and the prospect of medium-term income with harvesting due to begin in about five years, but it also provides a peaceful lochside sanctuary that stirs the imagination.

“The broadleaves - and the ponds sitting amongst them – also provide an abundance of natural capital, making Killyleoch a very appealing and interesting property.”