However, very few of us will be aware of how cold it must be before a facility is forced to close.

How cold does a classroom have to be before a school is forced to close in Scotland?





The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 states that classrooms should be at a 'reasonable' temperature. (Image: PA)

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which is the country's largest teaching union, states that there is a minimum temperature a school should be before it closes.

Speaking of the regulations around classrooms, the union said: "The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which apply to all workplaces, including schools, set out requirements on minimum temperatures in workplaces.

"Regulation 7 requires that temperatures shall be "reasonable” and the accompanying Approved Code of Practice defines this as “normally at least 16°C” (60°F)."

The cited regulation adds that this should be the average minimum temperature during “the length of time people are likely to be there."

How cold can other parts of a school be in Scotland?





Guidance for the temperature in other parts of a school differ. (Image: PA)

The School Premises (General Requirements and Standards)(Scotland) Regulations 1967 sets out guidance on how cold other parts of a school should be.

Medical spaces, changing and bathrooms should be around 18C.

Teaching spaces, dining rooms, nursery, staff and common rooms should be around 17C.

Assembly Areas should be around 15C

Sickrooms should be around 14C

Cloakrooms, corridors and gymnasiums should be 13C each.

Games halls should be around 10C

Find out more on the EIS website where the union's handbook can be read.