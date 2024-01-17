With cold and wintry weather battering much of Scotland this week, schools across the country have been forced to close their doors.
School closures during the winter months are fairly common with anyone who has studied in Scotland having this happen to them at least once.
However, very few of us will be aware of how cold it must be before a facility is forced to close.
How cold does a classroom have to be before a school is forced to close in Scotland?
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which is the country's largest teaching union, states that there is a minimum temperature a school should be before it closes.
Speaking of the regulations around classrooms, the union said: "The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which apply to all workplaces, including schools, set out requirements on minimum temperatures in workplaces.
"Regulation 7 requires that temperatures shall be "reasonable” and the accompanying Approved Code of Practice defines this as “normally at least 16°C” (60°F)."
The cited regulation adds that this should be the average minimum temperature during “the length of time people are likely to be there."
Further Reading
- Scotland weather: What is the coldest temperature recorded?
- See the hilarious Scottish gritter names chosen by the public
How cold can other parts of a school be in Scotland?
The School Premises (General Requirements and Standards)(Scotland) Regulations 1967 sets out guidance on how cold other parts of a school should be.
- Medical spaces, changing and bathrooms should be around 18C.
- Teaching spaces, dining rooms, nursery, staff and common rooms should be around 17C.
- Assembly Areas should be around 15C
- Sickrooms should be around 14C
- Cloakrooms, corridors and gymnasiums should be 13C each.
- Games halls should be around 10C
Find out more on the EIS website where the union's handbook can be read.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here