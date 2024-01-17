Dame Jackie has been the MSP for Dumbarton since the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999, and she became deputy Labour leader in 2020.

She was named Scottish Politician of the Year 2023 by the Herald for helping to steer Scottish Labour’s revival and securing its first Westminster by-election win over the SNP.

Upon hearing the news of her royal honour last year, Dame Jackie said it was “totally unexpected” and came “as quite a shock”.

She told the PA news agency: “I understand I was nominated by constituents, and when you have represented people for 24 years this is such a humbling experience.

“I was delighted to accept on that basis.”

Among others to receive honours at the palace on Wednesday were broadcaster and author Sally Magnusson, who was made an MBE for services to people with dementia and their carers.

She founded the charity Playlist for Life in 2013 after observing the effect music had on her mother’s dementia. It works with families and care homes to encourage people to develop a playlist of personally meaningful music for those with dementia.

Upon being made an MBE, she said: “It’s lovely that this award recognises the restorative power of personally meaningful music to people living with dementia.

“Through this music they find themselves able to experience genuine joy and connection again.

“I’m thrilled to accept the award on behalf of Playlist for Life, and the many people who have supported us over the years.”

Charity campaigner Cor Hutton was also made an MBE at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Dr Hutton previously told PA it had “taken a wee while for the news to sink in”.

She nearly died in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, and as a result she had to have both her hands and legs below the knee amputated.

Six years later in 2019, Dr Hutton became the first person in Scotland to receive a double hand transplant, and in the same year she was named Scotswoman of the Year.

Dr Hutton also received an honorary degree from the Open University in 2019.

Figures from charity and the emergency services were also honoured at the ceremony.