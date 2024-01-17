Brought to you by
CHIMES OF INDIA
A warm embrace of authentic Indian cooking will delight you at Chimes of India in Finnieston, Glasgow.
Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow is not just a thoroughfare; it's a vibrant tapestry of diverse cultures and experiences.
And nestled among the eclectic mix of shops and eateries in downtown Finnieston is Chimes of India, a cultural gem that resonates with the harmonious spirit of India.
Owners Vinod and Gourav Sharma with chef Mayamk
This culinary haven, with its rich tapestry of flavours, invites patrons on a gastronomic journey that goes beyond the mere act of dining—it's an immersion into the heart of Indian culture.
Chimes of India is more than just a restaurant; it's a cultural bridge that connects Glasgow to the soul-stirring melodies and aromatic spices of India. The moment you step through its doors, you're greeted by the welcoming ambience, adorned with traditional Indian art and the soothing tunes of classical ragas.
The fusion of contemporary elegance and timeless tradition creates an atmosphere that transcends the mundane, transporting diners to the enchanting landscapes of India.
Owners and brothers Vinod and Gourav Sharma were already well known in the city where Vinod previously managed The Wee Curry Shop in Glasgow’s west end and their menu at Chimes of India will not disappoint, offering a symphony of flavours that cater to diverse palates.
From the fiery kick of spices to the delicate notes of saffron, every dish is a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion, understanding the art of balancing spices, creating an experience that is not just about taste but a celebration of the senses. One of the standout features of Chimes of India is its commitment to authenticity.
They draw inspiration from traditional recipes passed down through generations, ensuring that each dish retains its genuine flavours. Beyond the exceptional food, Chimes of India is a hub for cultural exchange.
The restaurant hosts events that showcase various aspects of Indian culture, from live performances of classical dance to exhibitions of contemporary art.
Chimes of India, perfect for that special celebration
This commitment to cultural engagement transforms Chimes of India into a dynamic space where patrons can not only savour exquisite cuisine but also immerse themselves in the diverse and fascinating traditions of India. In a world where cultural understanding is more crucial than ever, places like Chimes of India serve as beacons of harmony.
It's not just a restaurant; it's a testament to the power of diversity and the beauty that emerges when different cultures come together Chimes of India on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, stands as a testament to the belief that good food transcends borders, fostering connections that go beyond the plate. It is a celebration of the rich cultural mosaic that makes Glasgow a truly global city.
So, the next time you find yourself in downtown Finnieston why not pop in to Chimes of India on Sauchiehall Street and sample the cosy ambience and let the chimes of India beckon you into a world of flavours, aromas, and cultural harmony that will linger in your memory long after you leave.
To view Chimes of India special offers and book your table, visit www.ChimesofIndia.co.uk Chimes of India, 914 Sauchiehall Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7TF . Tel. 0141 737 1712
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here