The country bar and restaurant, which recently ceased trading, is located in Crosslee, Houston, a popular commuter village lying five miles west of Paisley.

Shepherd described the River Inn as a “substantial” space contained within a large detached two-storey of part traditional and part modern construction. The original section of the property was built as a coaching house in the 19th century and has been extended in more modern times, principally around the 1960s/1970s, with further extensions in the late 1990s to form the present accommodation.

Shepherd noted that the building is fitted out to a high standard and comprises a reception and bistro, Chrysalis restaurant, family bar, toilets, kitchen, and stores on the ground floor. A sports bar/function room, restaurant, toilets, kitchen, and stores are located on the upper floor.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and Leisure at Shepherd, said: “As well as offering a long-established popular country restaurant and bar with limited local competition, the property and site also offer an attractive opportunity for alternative development, including residential.”

Offers in excess of £850,000 are being invited by the agent.