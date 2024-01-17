BP said then that Mr Looney had informed the company that he had not been fully transparent in his previous disclosures about historical relationships with colleagues.

Analysts said the appointment of Mr Auchincloss increased the likelihood that BP would stick with the strategy developed by Mr Looney, who underlined his faith in the North Sea business even as he developed plans to transform the group.

Mr Auchincloss effectively acted as deputy to Mr Looney as he aimed to grow BP into a broader-based energy business that could support the global drive to net zero by investing heavily in low carbon energy sources.

Describing BP as great company with great people, Mr Auchincloss said yesterday: “Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company … does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.”

After taking charge in 2020 Mr Looney said BP’s oil and gas production would be reduced. However, he decided to slow the pace of the reduction amid the surge in oil and gas prices fuelled by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In a presentation to analysts by BP directors in February last year Mr Looney said: “We have a strong oil and gas business in the North Sea.”

Mr Auchincloss played an important part in the development of the North Sea business as chief financial officer of the unit from September 2008 to April 2010.

His tenure covered a period during which BP reached an advanced stage in planning for multi-billion pound developments off Shetland.

In 2011, BP sanctioned plans to bring the Clair Ridge field into production and to revamp the development spanning the Schiehallion and Loyal fields.

Both developments are expected to be in production for years. BP has highlighted the margins it achieves on production off Shetland.

Mr Auchincloss grew up in Canada and has family roots in Scotland. He has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1992 when he joined Amaco, which merged with BP in 1998.

The 53-year-old will earn a base salary of £1.45million as BP chief executive.

Helge Lund, chair of BP, said the group’s board had considered a number of high-calibre candidates for the chief executive’s job in detail and was in complete agreement that Mr Auchincloss was the best choice.

Mr Auchincloss has held a range of senior roles in finance and management at BP, including serving as chief of staff to then BP chief executive Bob Dudley from 2010 to 2013. Mr Auchincloss joined the BP board as group chief financial officer in July 2020.