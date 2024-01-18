Scottish farmers and crofters are being encouraged to join the Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC) which takes place from February 2 to 18.

Organised by Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and partnered by NFU Scotland, the count aims to raise awareness of the crucial role farmers, crofters and other land managers play in the conservation of farmyard birds.

Martin Kennedy, president of NFU Scotland, said: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters have a fantastic story to tell on food production, lowering emissions and enhancing habitats and biodiversity.

“We need facts and figures to show to everyone the journey that we are on, and this invaluable survey pulls together a vital national snapshot of the state of nation when it comes to our birds. I urge all farmers and crofters to take half an hour out of their busy schedules to enjoy and record the incredible birdlife around them.”

Explaining the role of the survey, Dr Louise de Raad, head of research Scotland at the GWCT said: “Farmland birds have declined by 63% since 1970 and desperately need our help. With 75% of Scotland’s land area used for agriculture, the key to increasing biodiversity and reversing the decline in wildlife is held by those looking after the land”.

Round-up

A mixed show of hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday achieved an average of 266p/kg or £113/head, and sold to £148 for a Charollais from Boghouse or to 296p/kg for a Beltex from Auchneight. Blackie hoggs sold to £130/head for Barlure or to 276p/kg for Little Larg, while cast sheep peaked at £170/head for Suffolk ewes from Redbrae.

A lack of numbers in all classes reflected the wintery conditions at Dumfries yesterday and resulted in sharper trade all round. Lighter hoggs averaged 289p/kg and sold to 297p/kg for Glenkiln, while the heaviest types averaged 275p/kg and sold to 286p/kg for Tinwald Shaws. Cast sheep prices were also very buoyant, with ewes selling to £142 for Texels from Muirside and tups selling to £145 for a Bluefaced Leicester from Bettyknowes.

Trading at Longtown on Tuesday was headlined by a pure bred Aberdeen Angus bull from Fell House which sold to £2,080, while suckled calves peaked at £2,000 for a Limousin heifer sired by East Unthank Gromit.

Bullocks sold to £1,780 for an impressive Charolais from High Parkfoot, while hoggs sold to £158/head for Texels from High House, and cast ewes sold to £159 for the same breed for Dublin Road.