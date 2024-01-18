Since then, speculation has been rife as to exactly when, and where, we can expect to see his new restaurant opened.

Pictured: Chef Gary Townsend will open a new restaurant in Bearsden this Spring (Image: supplied)

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

“I’ve been chipping away at this for years but now it’s all starting to feel quite real.

“It’s every chef’s dream to open a place, but something that you never fully believe could be a reality until it happens.”

Over his 20-year career, Townsend has worked in some of the UK’s most prestigious kitchens, first staging at the likes of L’Enclume, Restaurant San Bains, Hibiscus and The Kitchin.

He later joined the team at Restaurant Martin Wishart, Cameron House, where he played an integral role in gaining and retaining its Michelin star.

Asked why he felt the time had come for a new challenge, he continued: “After the last six years at One Devonshire Gardens I feel I’ve reached the top of my game and would like to think that I’ve helped to put it back on the map in terms of the hospitality industry,

“I’ve been very fortunate to work in a number of great teams over the years, but with 3AA rosettes under my belt, it felt like a natural progression to open my own place.”

Elements, a 40-cover fine dining restaurant, will open at 19 New Kirk Road in Bearsden this Spring.

Taking over the space from the Monadh Kitchen which closed its doors in July last year, Townsend says the location plays a key role in his vision for the project.

“If you had asked me two years ago to picture where I would like to open, this is exactly what it would have looked like.

“I grew up in a small town in Cambridgeshire, so the city centre vibe has never been for me.

“I love that really tight-knit, neighbourhood feel that Bearsden has, and I really hope that I can do both my team and the people who live locally proud with Elements.”

Pictured: Townsend has praised the suburb of Bearsden's 'tight-knit community and neighbourhood feel' (Image: Supplied)

Utilising ingredients sourced from Scotland’s most committed producers and farmers, the chef hopes to bring a touch of “understated luxury" to the suburb with an evolving tasting menu and a la carte options that are heavily influenced by seasonality.

This will include a vegan tasting alternative as standard, with Elements also offering a smaller four-course lunch menu that caters to a variety of dietary preferences.

“I know that the term ‘fine dining’ can be interpreted in many ways,” he said, “but the simplest way I can put it is that I want to provide exciting, tasty dishes in a relaxed setting that still feels high-end.

“I’d like for customers to appreciate their food as much we do and also take the time to appreciate where our ingredients are coming from.

“Hopefully, that will help them to enjoy the journey just as much as we are.”

With close to a £400,000 investment, Element’s new home is now undergoing a major refurbishment and is expected to create 15 jobs locally in the run-up to opening.

After a wonderful 6 years at One Devonshire Gardens, I’ve taken the decisive leap to follow my heart and life-long dream of opening my own restaurant.

Looking forward to the day he can finally welcome his first customers, Townsend said: “I’m going through a real mix of emotions at the moment.

"Although I’m sad to be leaving One Devonshire Gardens behind, I’m also very excited for what’s to come.

“It feels amazing to finally be able to share the good news with the residents of Bearsden because I know there’s been a lot of gossip about what’s been going on at the unit.

“I’ve chatted to a few passers-by while trying to avoid giving too much away, and they seem to want somewhere nice that they can eat locally.

“As much as I want people to come visit us from Glasgow and further afield, that’s what's really important to me.”

Elements will be located at 19 New Kirk Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 3SJ.

For further updates, find them on Instagram here.