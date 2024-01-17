Tributes have been paid to Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, who died on Wednesday just days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.
The Rochdale MP, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and who was first elected an MP in 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy for a form of blood cancer.
He announced on Thursday that the cancer had “transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia” and that he was leaving hospital to “spend the time I have left with my family”.
Sir Tony’s family said he died peacefully on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones.
In a statement posted on the Labour MP’s account on X, formerly Twitter, they said: “We are absolutely devastated to announce the death of Sir Tony Lloyd MP, our beloved ‘Joe,’ ‘Dad’ and ‘Grandad’.
“He died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family, as was his wish.”
His family said the 73-year-old had been “working until a few days before his death” and that his “passion was helping others”.
They continued: “He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.
“We would like to thank all the dedicated doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and other hospital staff who have provided him with care, as well as the blood and platelet donors who gave him an extra four years of life.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the veteran politician’s “desire to make the world a better, fairer place” and called his passing a “terrible loss”.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his thoughts were with Sir Tony’s family, friends and “the people of Manchester to whom he was devoted throughout his life” after hearing the “very sad news”.
Sir Tony first entered Parliament in 1983, being elected during that year’s general election — a disastrous showing for Labour under Michael Foot’s left-wing leadership — as MP for Stretford in Greater Manchester.
Following boundary changes, he stood and won election for Manchester Central during New Labour’s 1997 general election landslide.
He would go on to serve in the influential position as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2012 before standing down from Parliament to successfully contest the election for police and crime commissioner for Greater Manchester.
After losing to Andy Burnham in his ambition to become Labour’s candidate for mayor of Greater Manchester, Sir Tony returned to the Commons as MP for Rochdale in 2017.
During his Commons career, he was a junior minister for some of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair’s first term in office.
He also held a number of key opposition roles during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader, including shadow housing minister, and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.
After Labour's drubbing at the 2019 election, when the party he briefly became the shadow secretary of state for Scotland, holding the post for just under four months.
The incumbent Lesley Laird had lost her seat to Neale Hanvey, and the only Scottish Labour MP returned was Ian Murray, who had no desire to serve in Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench.
Sir Tony held the post until Sir Keir Starmer became party leader.
He was knighted in the Queen’s 2021 birthday honours for parliamentary services.
Sir Keir said: “The death of Sir Tony Lloyd today is a terrible loss.
“I know the entire Labour Party, and many beyond the Party, join me in sending our deepest condolences to Tony’s wife, Judith, his children, Siobhan, Angharad, Kieron and Ali, and his granddaughters, Carmen and Carys.
“Like them, we will remember his deep commitment to Labour values and his decency.
“We will always be grateful for his dedication to public life, his devotion to his country and his desire to make the world a better, fairer place.”
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tweeted that she would miss Sir Tony’s “friendship and his advice”.
Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, said she was “absolutely devasted”, calling the MP an “incredibly kind, supportive and deeply principled colleague”.
“He will be very badly missed. Love and condolences to his family and all those who loved him,” she said on X.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here