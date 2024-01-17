Former Tory minister Liam Fox was accused of using a “misogynistic term” after he described a speech by the SNP MP Alison Thewliss as "hysterical."
During the debate in the Commons on Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill, the ex-minister claimed it was only his party "that understands the concept of deterrence" when it comes to immigration.
Ms Thewliss, SNP home affairs spokeswoman, shouted “what deterrent?”
The Tory MP replied: “The honourable lady has had her hysterical say, I will have mine.”
Ms Thewliss then shouted “misogynist” as he continued his speech.
She had claimed in her speech that the Government “has become the criminal gang, breaking international law, moving vulnerable people across the world without legal process, no right of appeal, no concern for the safety or human rights of asylum seekers, to a country they do not know, involving money and involving profit”.
Fleur Anderson, the Labour MP for Putney, later criticised Dr Fox, telling MPs: “I also am shocked to hear a member calling another member – a female member – hysterical. It is a classic callout of misogynistic term and I am shocked to hear it.”
Labour's Michael Shanks tweeted: "I may not always agree with @alisonthewliss but to hear a Tory MP call her “hysterical” after the psychodrama we’ve heard over the past two days from the Tories is ridiculous and beneath any MP."
