But No 10 will be happy with the result, which saw Mr Sunak win with a majority of 44.

Though unamended the legislation now faces a challenge in the Lords.

While just 12 MPs voted against the government and only 18 abstained at the final vote, it wasn't completely plain sailing for Mr Sunak.

Earlier, 61 Tory MPs defied the government to vote for an amendment designed to allow UK ministers to ignore emergency injunctions by European judges.

A similar number had voted for rebel amendments on Tuesday.

During the debate, Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had “respect” for the Tory MPs who voted against the government.

Speaking in the Commons during the debate, he said: “We are united in the agreement that stopping the boats… and getting (the) Rwanda partnership up and running is of the utmost importance.

“And having a debate about how to get the policy right is of course what this House is for, that is our collective job, and I respect my good friends and colleagues on my side for putting forward amendments in good faith in order to do what they believe will strengthen the Bill.”

The minister said the Bill sends an unambiguously clear message that if you enter the United Kingdom illegally you cannot stay. This Bill has been meticulously drafted to end the merry-go-round of legal challenges.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Prime Minister’s authority was in “tatters.”

"He’s in office but not in power," she said. "No one agrees with him on his policy. And the real weaknesses is that he doesn’t even agree with it himself.

“A Prime Minister who is so weak he has lost control of the asylum system, lost control of our borders and lost any control of the Tory party.”

Tory MP Robert Jenrick, who was one of the Tory rebels, intervened during Ms Cooper’s speech.

“If she doesn’t like the Rwanda policy so much why did she brief The Times over the Christmas holidays that she was in favour of an offshore processing scheme?" he asked.

“A scheme that everyone knows is more expensive than a scheme like Rwanda and has a far less deterrent effect. So it seems to be that everything she doesn’t like is her plan, except she didn’t have the guts to put her name to it, so she briefed The Times anonymously.”

Ms Cooper replied: “Nice try with total nonsense from the former immigration minister who does have a history of making things up.

"Let’s just be clear, it’s not clear that there’s anything on the planet that is more expensive per person than the Government’s Rwanda scheme – £400 million in order to send nobody to Rwanda and to totally fail.”

The Rwanda policy dominated proceedings in Westminster on Wednesday.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told MPs that of the 5,000 migrants due to be flown to the East African country, the government had "lost contact with 85%."

He asked the Conservative leader if he had “found them yet?”

Mr Sunak said the UK Government’s actions had reduced “the number of people coming here by over a third last year, removed over 20,000 people from this country back to their home countries, carried out 70% more illegal enforcement raids, arrested hundreds of people, closed down thousands of bank accounts and processed over 100,000 cases, the biggest number in over 20 years.”

He added: “That’s because on this side of the House we want to stop the boats, we have a plan, it’s working, and with him we would just go back to square one.”

The SNP’s Stephen Flynn also pushed the Prime Minister on Rwanda.

He said: “When it comes to the Rwanda bill, the reality is that if you want to stop the smuggler gangs, you should introduce safe and legal routes.

"But instead, the Prime Minister’s seeking to weaponise some of the most vulnerable people in society. It is straight out of the cruel and callous right-wing extremist playbook.

“His time in office is fast approaching its conclusion. Does he seriously want this to be his legacy?"

Mr Sunak insisted that his scheme was “fair and compassionate.”

He told MPs: “It's not right that some people jump the queue. That they take away our resources to help those who are the most compassionate, that need our most help, and are exploited by gangs.

“And many of them lose their lives making these dangerous crossings. So I completely disagree with the honourable gentleman. The fair and the compassionate thing to do is to break these criminal gangs and that's why we're going to stop the boats.”

Despite no asylum seekers being sent to Rwanda, the UK has paid £240m to Kigali so far, with a further £50m to come.

Yesterday, the country’s President, Paul Kagame, told the BBC he would return money to the UK if nobody is ever sent to his country.

Asked why he was taking the money, he told the broadcaster: "It's only going to be used if those people will come. If they don't come, we can return the money."