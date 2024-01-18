The temperature in Glasgow was said to have dropped to minus 4C at 5am this morning.

Amber weather warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Thursday as the winter weather takes a turn for the worse.

It comes after the coldest night of the winter so far was recorded on Tuesday, when Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands experienced a temperature of minus 14C.

An amber warning for snow across northern Scotland, the Orkney and Shetland Islands is currently in place until 6pm on Thursday, with the potential of up to 20cm more snowfall.

This week has been the coldest of winter so far (Image: PA)

Other parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have a yellow snow and ice warning spanning the whole of Thursday, while the north and northwest of the UK are likely to see further wintry outbreaks over the next 24 hours.

READ MORE: Cold weather warnings raised to higher level with heavy snow forecast

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “With deep snow already lying on the ground for many in the northern half of the UK, we’re going to see a significant topping up of totals over the next couple of days, especially for those in the north of Scotland.

“Within the Amber warning area, an additional 15-20cm of snow is possible in a few locations. Strengthening northwesterly winds will also cause some lying snow to drift, potentially bringing some additional hazards, such as temporary blizzard conditions.”

Many places in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland saw snow today and even the odd place in the far southeast of England ❄️ Plenty of sunshine for many, but a cold day throughout ☀️Here are the extremes for the Wednesday 17th of January 👇 pic.twitter.com/tCD0Hv5wUB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024

Travel warnings are in place across Scotland due to recent frigid weather.

Scottish Government Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “We know from recent severe weather events that it’s important to plan ahead if you are looking to travel.

"With the Met Office issuing an updated amber warning for snow in the North Highlands and Northern Isles, travel planning becomes vital.

“Police Scotland is warning of a high risk of disruption for the parts of the country covered by the amber warning, but yellow warnings can also be impactful and cause delays. Please allow extra time for your journey and consider if it can be delayed until conditions have improved.”

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland Wednesday 1500 – Thursday 1800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/01MinDteIu — Met Office (@metoffice) January 17, 2024

She added: “Winter resilience plans have been in full effect with teams across Scotland working overnight to grit the trunk road network for essential journeys. Local roads may also be impacted, so please make sure your route is available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.”

READ MORE: Coldest areas in Scotland today as temperatures plummet

National Rail warned the wintry weather could affect train journeys on Thursday, with Scotrail already reporting delays this week.

While another frosty night is forecast into Friday, forecasters say it will be breezier with more cloud in places, but lows of minus 10C will again be likely in some areas.

Wind coming in from the Atlantic in the west will then take charge through Friday and into Saturday, bringing much milder, wet and windy weather for the weekend.