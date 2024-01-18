Around 10,000 people are expected to take part in an event to open the Edinburgh International Festival this summer but organisers are keeping tight-lipped on what this will entail.
On Thursday, the festival announced a partnership with Macallan Whisky, which will see them team up to create a “large scale outdoor event” based on the festival’s theme “Rituals That Unite Us”.
Festival organisers are unable to share details currently but promised an event “welcoming 10,000+ people to create a new ritual together for the International Festival and the city of Edinburgh”.
READ MORE: Loganair flight from Edinburgh diverts from Sumburgh because of snow
They also said it would be “ambitious in scope and storytelling.
The opening event evokes the mythology, history and Scotland’s rich cultural heritage” and “showcases a range of artforms and performers, inviting audiences to step into a transcendent world that explores our past, present and future, inspired by Edinburgh’s iconic landscape as a city built on layers”.
The event will be produced by Katy Fuller at Pinwheel, whose track record includes projection festival North Of The Tyne, Under The Stars which celebrated the landscape and legends of the north east of England, and Land Of Green Ginger for Hull UK City of Culture.
READ MORE: Edinburgh economy hindered by 'hard-hitting' fact
Nicola Benedetti, director of Edinburgh International Festival, said: “This year’s Edinburgh International Festival will be a momentous celebration of the collective experiences that bind us closer together.
“We share The Macallan’s commitment to artistic innovation and collaboration, and to true mastery.
“This flourishing partnership will enable audiences to experience festival traditions in new and extraordinary ways; our unmissable opening event will allow us to see ourselves and our history on the grandest of stages, and inspire us to think differently.”
The festival’s full programme will be unveiled on March 7, with tickets going on sale on March 21.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here