Police are appealing for information after a drone carrying "a package of drugs" crashed near a Scots prison.
The incident, which took place near HMP Edinburgh, was reported to police around 1.05am on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said officers are working with the Scottish Prison Service to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Enquiries so far indicate the drone was carrying a package of drugs, police added.
Sergeant Mark Coull said: “It is believed the drone operator was in the Longstone Road area. Residents may have CCTV or even a passing motorist could have dash-cam footage that could assist us.
"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that could trace those responsible.
“Drugs bring nothing but misery and harm. We depend on the support from our partners and members of the public, and will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal substances from our communities.”
Police are asking anyone who can assist their enquiries can contact them on 101, quoting reference 0123 of Wednesday, 17 January, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
