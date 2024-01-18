This comes as most of Scotland records subzero conditions with some areas reporting lows of around -15C.

The cold weather is set to continue into the weekend with several yellow and amber weather warnings being issued by the Met Office.

How adorable is this! Had to pull over and get a shot of them as they were just having so much fun in the snow, plus, who knew they could run so fast!! 😍🥶🐮 pic.twitter.com/zTUf3WuJDP — Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) January 17, 2024

Scots are obsessed with Sean Batty's 'adorable' video of cows playing in the snow

Snow in Ullapool just keeps on coming… Tomorrow will be interesting! Stay safe in the amber zone. @metoffice @STVNews ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qwP6Tj39GE — Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) January 17, 2024

Other users on X, formally known as Twitter, were just captivated by the scene with one person writing: "Aren't they bonny....... Highly intelligent too. They can recognise faces from only seeing them once. You return & they come running. (if they like you)."

Another wrote: "This is adorable!!" while someone else said: "Lovely!!"

One user added: "Perhaps with the ground being hard because of the frost, they were actually able to do this. Pure joy!"

Sean Batty is a meteorologist from Paisley who has worked with STV since 2007. Previously, he was a broadcast assistant for the BBC and has even been nominated for a Scottish BAFTA, losing out to Lorraine Kelly.