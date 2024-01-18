It is claimed it will be the first to use water from the River Clyde for spirit production. It plans to link up with maker iStill to use 80% of the energy used by conventional distilleries, and use geothermal and solar applications for energy.

Mr Pringle said: "Accompanying the distillery will be a visitor centre and a cafe, providing space for local community groups, artists, and producers to showcase their offerings. This initiative is expected to create 33 full-time jobs."

He added: "Features Strategically situated within a mile of the M74, the distillery promises to be a significant attraction, offering tourists and locals a unique experience.

"It aims to provide employment and add architectural significance to an area longing for such developments. This will be the first distillery in Scotland to use treated water from the River Clyde for spirit production and cooling of stills, establishing an unparalleled unique selling proposition."

The riverside proposal presented to South Lanarkshire Council also includes a key element to tackle high waters.

It is claimed the site will have flood resilience, and it get its energy from solar and geothermal applications (Image: Yub Architecture)

Mr Pringle added: "The proposed distillery is more than just a production facility; it's a symbol of South Lanarkshire's innovative spirit and resilience. In an era marked by climate variability and flood risks, this flood resilient structure stands as a beacon of architectural innovation, environmental adaptation, and sustainable development.

"The collaboration with iStill.com is a key element, reducing energy consumption by 80% compared to conventional distilleries.”

"The development is poised to significantly benefit local businesses, such as holiday accommodations, restaurants, and attractions like Lanark Falls and Chatelherault Country Park.

"It is expected to place the Clyde Valley Tourist Route prominently on the distillery map, offering a unique experience for both tourists and locals."

The application site is located at Lanark Road, Garrion Bridge on a site which sits between the A72 and the River Clyde. An earlier poultry farm project at the site was impacted by Covid pressures.

The proposal also includes related car parking and landscaping "to integrate the development into its setting within the Clyde Valley".

