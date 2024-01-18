Plans have been unveiled for a “groundbreaking” off-grid distillery and visitor centre on the banks of the River Clyde.
Developer Neil Pringle, who describes himself as an entrepreneur based in the Middle East and Africa, said the facility is designed to produce 60,000 litres of alcohol annually, including rum, vodka, and whisky.
It is claimed it will be the first to use water from the River Clyde for spirit production. It plans to link up with maker iStill to use 80% of the energy used by conventional distilleries, and use geothermal and solar applications for energy.
Mr Pringle said: "Accompanying the distillery will be a visitor centre and a cafe, providing space for local community groups, artists, and producers to showcase their offerings. This initiative is expected to create 33 full-time jobs."
He added: "Features Strategically situated within a mile of the M74, the distillery promises to be a significant attraction, offering tourists and locals a unique experience.
"It aims to provide employment and add architectural significance to an area longing for such developments. This will be the first distillery in Scotland to use treated water from the River Clyde for spirit production and cooling of stills, establishing an unparalleled unique selling proposition."
The riverside proposal presented to South Lanarkshire Council also includes a key element to tackle high waters.
Mr Pringle added: "The proposed distillery is more than just a production facility; it's a symbol of South Lanarkshire's innovative spirit and resilience. In an era marked by climate variability and flood risks, this flood resilient structure stands as a beacon of architectural innovation, environmental adaptation, and sustainable development.
"The collaboration with iStill.com is a key element, reducing energy consumption by 80% compared to conventional distilleries.”
"The development is poised to significantly benefit local businesses, such as holiday accommodations, restaurants, and attractions like Lanark Falls and Chatelherault Country Park.
"It is expected to place the Clyde Valley Tourist Route prominently on the distillery map, offering a unique experience for both tourists and locals."
The application site is located at Lanark Road, Garrion Bridge on a site which sits between the A72 and the River Clyde. An earlier poultry farm project at the site was impacted by Covid pressures.
The proposal also includes related car parking and landscaping "to integrate the development into its setting within the Clyde Valley".
Inverness firm to train oil workers for renewables jobs
Oil and gas entrepreneurs who expect to provide thousands of people with the skills needed to support the development of low carbon energy assets in Scotland have won multi-million pound official backing.
The Aurora Energy Services venture founded by Douglas Duguid and Michael Buchan has secured a debt-funding package worth up to £20 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank, which has completed a flurry of deals this month.
Liquidators instruct sale of 'popular' Scottish inn
Liquidators acting on behalf of a "popular" Renfrewshire bar and restaurant have moved to put the outlet on the market.
Joint liquidators George Lafferty and Barry Stewart of Leonard Curtis have instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to find a buyer for the River Inn. The country bar and restaurant, which recently ceased trading, is located in Crosslee, Houston, a popular commuter village lying five miles west of Paisley.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here