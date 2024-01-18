READ MORE: Marks & Spencer to close major store in Aberdeen city centre

Nadia Alexander and her husband Murray established Oliami in Auchterarder in 2020. In the following year they took control of Hancock of Scotland, the original maker of Mackintosh coats based in Cumbernauld, which was rolled into the Alexander Manufacturing fashion portfolio.

Pampas by Oliami will feature collections from Herno, Harris Wharf, Rotate, and Remain by Birger Christensen, as well as Scottish knitwear from Begg & Co and Hawico.

The shop will also carry BearCo, a line of hand-crafted pieces ranging from wool blazers to shirts and trousers designed and produced by Alexander Manufacturing.

"This acquisition is more than an expansion; it's a deepening of our devotion to Scottish craftsmanship, sustainability, and fashion," Ms Alexander said. "We're not just acquiring a store; we're embracing a brilliant legacy built over many years that aligns perfectly with our passion and vision for creating modern luxury that values people and the environment.

"It's an important time for Alexander Manufacturing as we bring the best of Scotland's fashion to a broader audience, ensuring the entire value chain reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and community."

Alexander Manufacturing has produced exclusive clothing concepts for Scotch whisky brands The Macallan and The Glenturret Distillery, and further “exciting collaborations” are said to be on the horizon. Ms Alexander says her ambition is to position the business at the forefront of a resurgence in Scottish textiles, with a focus on championing sustainability.