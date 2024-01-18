The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it mobilised three appliances to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews remain at the scene.

Police have confirmed that one man was taken to hospital. An investigation into the circumstances of the fire is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A man has been taken to hospital following a fire at a house on Scott Street, Perth.

"Police were called around around 8.35am on Thursday, 18 January, 2024. The fire is now out and Scott Street has reopened.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.27am on Thursday, 18 January, to reports of a dwelling fire on Scott Street, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to a fire affecting a ground floor flat.

“One casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. The crews remain on scene.”