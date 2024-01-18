86% of those surveyed said that they have fond memories of learning Scots songs at school, with 91% saying that they could read and listen to Scots songs and understand what most of the words mean.

Resonating with the hearts of over a fifth of those surveyed (22%), 'Canny Shove Yer Grannie' was selected as Scotland’s favourite and most memorable Scots song.

'Canny Shove Yer Grannie' was followed by ‘Donald Where's Yer Troosers’ with 1 in 8 of those surveyed selecting it as their favourite.

In third place was ‘Coulters Candy (Ally Bally)’ with 1 in 10 of those surveyed choosing it as their most beloved tune.

See the top 10 results below with the percentage of those surveyed voting for each song.

1. Canny Shove Yer Grannie - 22%

2. Donald Where's Yer Troosers - 12%

3. Coulters Candy (Ally Bally) - 10%

4. Wee Willie Winkie - 9%

5. Skinny Malinky - 7%

6. Three Craws Sat Upon a Wa' - 6%

7. The Jeely Piece Song - 6%

8. Bonnie Wee Jeannie McColl - 4%

9. Scots Wha Hae - 3%

10. My Hearts in the Highlands - 2%

About the survey, Cat Leaver, VisitScotland Head of Brand and Global Marketing said: “Scotland’s rich cultural heritage is a strong draw for visitors and a huge part of what makes us a unique visitor destination.

“A passionate advocate of the Scots language, the words of Robert Burns have inspired people around the world for generations, with Burns Night an internationally enjoyed celebration of Scottish culture.

“This research demonstrates the lasting impression of the Scots language on people across the country and the importance of communities to keeping these traditions alive.

“Not just for Burns Night, you can experience Scots language, as well as Gaelic and Doric all year round through songs and traditional music at spoken word events, gigs and world-renowned festivals. With so much to enjoy we want to inspire visitors to slow down and really immerse themselves in the communities, culture and traditions of Scotland, which provide a deeply personal and authentic experience.”