Macs Adventure, which also has offices in Colorado in the US and Saarbrucken in Germany, offers more than 500 self-guided walking and cycling holidays. It has taken out a five-year lease on a fully fitted office at Skypark 5 for its 100 staff, spanning 4,635 square feet.

READ MORE: Marks & Spencer to close major store in Aberdeen city centre

Mr Lapping said: “We look forward to an exciting new chapter at Skypark Glasgow. We need a larger workspace that inspires excellence and fosters growth whilst aligning with our sustainability goals. This move signifies the next phase of our evolution, bringing us to a new home that mirrors the energy and ambition of our fantastic team.”

Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, strategic lettings advisor at Skypark, said: “We are pleased to see Macs Adventure continue their journey with us from a new base in Skypark 5. Neil and his team of travel enthusiasts are dedicated to supporting local communities through sustainable travel, values that resonate with us at Skypark.

“From start-ups to established businesses, we can offer flexible contemporary spaces, with opportunities to connect alongside a supportive management team creating new opportunities for growth.”