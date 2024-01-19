MACS Adventure, the Glasgow-based travel company, is relocating its base to bigger premises in the city’s west end as demand for its holidays continues to grow.
The business, founded by Neil Lapping in 2003, is moving its headquarters to the sprawling Skypark office campus in the fashionable Finnieston area. The move marks the firm’s return to Skypark and underlines the continuing recovery of the travel sector from the pandemic.
Macs Adventure, which also has offices in Colorado in the US and Saarbrucken in Germany, offers more than 500 self-guided walking and cycling holidays. It has taken out a five-year lease on a fully fitted office at Skypark 5 for its 100 staff, spanning 4,635 square feet.
Mr Lapping said: “We look forward to an exciting new chapter at Skypark Glasgow. We need a larger workspace that inspires excellence and fosters growth whilst aligning with our sustainability goals. This move signifies the next phase of our evolution, bringing us to a new home that mirrors the energy and ambition of our fantastic team.”
Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, strategic lettings advisor at Skypark, said: “We are pleased to see Macs Adventure continue their journey with us from a new base in Skypark 5. Neil and his team of travel enthusiasts are dedicated to supporting local communities through sustainable travel, values that resonate with us at Skypark.
“From start-ups to established businesses, we can offer flexible contemporary spaces, with opportunities to connect alongside a supportive management team creating new opportunities for growth.”
