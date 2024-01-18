Glasgow's N4 sells DBS to US investors

Backed by Foresight Group, Fullbrook Thorpe Investments and N4, NeuroClin has undergone a transformative period which has included the appointment of global pharma executive Jeff Thomis as its chairman and the move into new headquarters at Eurocentral.

It has also launched its maiden Parkinson’s research programme as well as significantly increasing its headcount to about 60 employees, creating new, local jobs in the process.

Allan Dowie, partner at N4, pointed to the firm’s “increased position and partnership in such an exciting business with incredible market opportunities”, adding: “We’re proud to back a business which is producing life-changing research for the millions suffering from neurological conditions worldwide.”

The firm, established in 2020, partners with entrepreneurs and businesses operating across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

NeuroClin was founded in 1999 and has been a leading global centre in Alzheimer’s vaccine research.

Mr Thomis said: “It has been very encouraging to see the meaningful partnerships formed over the last three years enabling the clinic to continue to build on its global reputation and further diversify the research base. A strong platform has been developed and we look ahead to further expansion.”