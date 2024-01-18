Gritters and tractors are currently on scene to clear the road, which is currently closed between Helmsdale and Dunbeath due to "impassable" conditions.

All motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The A9 between Helmsdale and Dunbeath is currently closed and we have resources in the area of Berriedale where there are stranded motorists. Further south, the snow gates on Struie Road (B9176) are also closed due to snow. Driving conditions remain treacherous so plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/kWnavhNDZJ — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) January 18, 2024

Police have advised those who remain stranded to stay in their vehicles and keep themselves safe and warm "until such time as the road conditions are improved".

"There are no estimated timescales at this time for when this current situation will be resolved", police said.

Further south, the snow gates on Struie Road (B9176) are also being closed due to snow.

Motorists are also being advised to plan ahead due to the risk of disruption as driving conditions "remain treacherous” across the North Highlands, police added.

Amber weather warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Thursday as the winter weather takes a turn for the worse.

It comes after the coldest night of the winter so far was recorded on Tuesday, when Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands experienced a temperature of minus 14C.

An amber warning for snow across northern Scotland, the Orkney and Shetland Islands is currently in place until 6pm on Thursday, with the potential of up to 20cm more snowfall.

Other parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have a yellow snow and ice warning spanning the whole of Thursday, while the north and northwest of the UK are likely to see further wintry outbreaks over the next 24 hours.

