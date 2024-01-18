Ramsay El-Nakla, Stephen Stewart and Victoria McGowan were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday.

They were all subsequently released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 08:20 on 10 January we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

"A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died on 17 January."

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and an investigation to establish the full circumstances was continuing.

The spokesperson added: "Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on 15 January in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries."

Mr El-Nakla and his co-accused were first arrested last Thursday in connection with drug offences.

They were accused of dealing heroin as well as possessing cannabis and cocaine.

They made no plea or declaration during the short hearing in front of Sheriff George Way on Monday. Their bail was not opposed.