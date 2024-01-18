Each dish at the 24-cover restaurant will highlight the “bounty of Scotland’s natural larder”, with the team working closely with local suppliers and producers to celebrate the best of the seasons.

Gormley will take a “flavour-focused” approach to his menu, with particular attention given to fermenting and pickling, as well as ingredients cooked over flame on Cardinal’s bespoke wood-fired barbecue.

He said: “Cardinal gives me and the team an opportunity to showcase something we don’t think anyone in Scotland offers people yet.

“It’ll be fine dining for sure, but we want things to feel exciting and fun at the same time.

“Expect a lot of the same energy you experience at Skua, just in a longer, more detailed tasting menu format.”

Chef Gormley, who was awarded a Michelin star at Heron in 2023, is also chef-patron of Skua, which opened in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge in spring 2023.

He will be joined in his first solo venture by Ben Mansour, who will move to the position of General Manager from his former role as bar manager at Skua.

James Aikman, also of Skua, will take the role of sous chef.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed, however, news and updates will be available via the Cardinal website here.