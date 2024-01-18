Humza Yousaf faces questions from MSPs over his invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Scotland.
Green MSP Ross Greer compared it to inviting Vladimir Putin.
While Tory MSP Dondal Cameron accused the First Minister of "freelancing."
On Thursday, The Herald revealed that the offer had been made during a controversial meeting between the pair at the COP28 summit in December.
Speaking to journalists in Holyrood, Mr Yousaf explained that he had said to President Erdoğan "the next time he's in the United Kingdom why not come up to Scotland?"
"Turkey is a Nato ally," Mr Yousaf added. "Why would we not wish to have a Nato ally here?"
Asked about the President's treatment of the Kurds, Mr Yousaf said: "The UK government regularly engages with Turkey as a Nato ally. It is an important regional player.
"Why on earth would Scotland not look to seek to engage with a Nato ally and of course somebody we seek to do business and trade with?"
Asked if he would raise human rights concerns, Mr Yousaf replied: "I would raise human rights as I tend to do whenever I have meetings with international leaders, but I should say of course, we do that in a way that also recognizes we're on a human rights journey as other countries."
Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Greer shared a list of reasons not to invite Mr Erdoğan to Scotland, including the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, the bombing civilians in Syria and Iraq, opposition politicians being locked up on nonsense charges and independent media & human rights groups shut down.
"We wouldn't roll out the red carpet for Putin or Netanyahu," he added,
Mr Cameron, the Tory shadow external affairs secretary, said: “The public will question if Humza Yousaf’s invitation to President Erdogan to visit Scotland overstepped the mark, especially given his record on a number of topics.
“We already know that Scottish Government officials dithered in informing the Foreign Office about the First Minister’s meeting at COP, and now it appears he was freelancing even further.
“He should be fully up front as to why he invited a head of state to a part of the United Kingdom without Foreign Office officials present, and what purpose he intended this meeting to serve.”
Following the meeting, the Scottish Government was criticised by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron due to the lack of a Foreign Office official in attendance.
He threatened to withhold co-operation with Scottish ministers who travel abroad, saying: “I remain open to discussing a constructive way forward.
“However, any further breaches of the protocol of ministerial meetings having a FCDO official present will result in no further FCDO facilitation of meetings or logistical support.
“We will also need to consider the presence of Scottish Government offices in UK Government posts.”
