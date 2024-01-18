It has now been four months since Mr Yousaf pledged an inquiry would take place, which campaigners expressed frustration over.

Eljamel, between 1995 and 2013, botched operations while working in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a neurosurgeon, leaving patients with lifelong injuries.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith, who represents Mid Scotland and Fife, asked the about progress in establishing the inquiry at First Minister's Questions.

She put to Mr Yousaf: "Four months have passed since the Scottish Government announced a full public inquiry into Professor Eljamel, but we still have no confirmation of the appointed chair, no confirmation of the start date of the one-to-one clinical reviews and, as was revealed by The Courier, no confirmation from the First Minister that the public inquiry will start in 2024.

"Will the First Minister confirm all those points?"

In response, Mr Yousaf said it was "fully [his] expectation" that the public inquiry will start in 2024, adding that discussion are at a "very advanced stage".

He said: "We should have an inquiry chair appointed very shortly, I hope, because the Lord President has, rightly, been involved in the process of appointing an inquiry chair, and discussions are at a very advanced stage.

"Planning for the independent clinical review is also well under way, and further discussions are continuing early next week.

"We will say more as soon as we can. As with the announcement of the inquiry, we will ensure that former patients are informed directly wherever possible."

Earlier this week, former patients of the disgraced neurosurgeon said they were furious at the length of time it is taking to appoint an inquiry chair and start the public investigation.

Jules Rose, who had her tear duct removed by Eljamel instead of a brain tumour, called the wait "unacceptable".

At First Minister's Questions on Tuesday Mr Yousaf added: "I say to those who have suffered greatly at the hands of Professor Eljamel that we do not want them waiting a moment longer for the public inquiry to begin.

"I can give them absolute confidence that a lot of work is happening, somewhat behind the scenes at the moment, with the appropriate authorities, including the Lord President, to ensure that an appropriate inquiry chair is appointed."

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Ms Rose said she had been approached by TV production companies looking to make a programme about the Eljamel scandal.

She said: "Is [a television drama] what it is going to take for the Government to sit up and listen to us?

"I would really like to think and hope the Scottish Government are taking heed of exactly what is happening with the Post Office scandal and the levels they have had to go to in order to be taken seriously.

"But I would like to think Mr Yousaf would not like it to go to that level and would act accordingly, quickly and swiftly."