Humza Yousaf has defended inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Scotland.
Broken exclusively by The Herald yesterday, we reported that the offer was made at a controversial meeting between the pair at the COP28 summit in December.
Those talks sparked criticism from within the SNP due to concerns about Mr Erdogan's treatment of Kurds.
Yesterday, Mr Yousaf said that Türkiye is a NATO ally, and that it would be nothing out of the ordinary to invite its president to Scotland if he visited the UK.
The First Minister said he would raise human rights concerns with Mr Erdogan were they to meet in Scotland.
However the invite has been criticised by the SNP's government partners, the Scottish Greens, accused the Turkish regime of "ethnic cleansing of the Kurds", bombing civilians in Syria and Iraq, imprisoning opposition politicians "on nonsense charges" and shutting down independent media and human rights groups.
The Scottish Conservatives also said that the First Minister was "overstepping the mark" and risked increasing the already tense row with the UK Government.
We want to know what you think - should the invite have been extended? Vote now in our online poll:
Read more on this issue:
EXCLUSIVE - Diplomatic row as Yousaf invites Erdoğan to Scotland
Diplomatic row over Erdogan meeting escalates
Yousaf triggered diplomatic row by meeting Turkey's President Erdogan
Brian Wilson: Yousaf was wrong to make himself a useful idiot on world stage
Mr Erdogan made a three-day state visit to the UK in 2018, which included a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. He also appeared alongside then-Prime Minister Theresa May at a media conference.
Kurdish-born SNP councillor Roza Salih said she was "disgusted" by Mr Yousaf's meeting with Mr Erdogan in December as Turkey had stepped up attacks on Kurdish groups in Syria.
The UK government also threatened to withdraw support for Scottish ministers during overseas visits since no UK official was present.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here