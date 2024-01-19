Ms Goss, who chairs the Long Covid Kids Scotland support group, says her family have been forced to incur "substantial expenses" paying for private treatment which "should and could have been provided by NHS Grampian".

READ MORE:

Personal injury specialists, Thomson Solicitors, who are representing Ms Goss, say the case is the first of its kind in Scotland.

NHS Grampian have said they are unable to comment on individual patient cases.

Anna fell ill after she contracted Covid in 2020 and has been unable to return to school. She now uses a wheelchair and is often bedridden.

Doctors diagnosed her with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and Paediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) - a little understood autoimmune disorder where an infection triggers the onset of debilitating psychiatric symptoms, which can include tics, obsessive compulsive disorder, mood swings, depression and anxiety.

In a statement, Ms Goss said the family has "tirelessly navigated and exhausted all avenues with NHS Grampian", adding: "The impact this journey has had on Anna and our family has been devastating.

"We have regularly faced medical gaslighting, dismissal, and consistently been denied NHS care.

"It is regrettable that pursuing legal action seems to be the only viable option to progress and secure the healthcare that Anna urgently requires and rightfully deserves."

Today, our family announce formal legal action after years of denied care for Anna's #LongCovid #LongCovidKids



We aim to hold @NHSGrampian accountable for consistent failures in their duty of care, secure the healthcare Anna needs, & drive positive change.



Our statement👇 pic.twitter.com/dLls7YkwD8 — Helen Goss (@HelenMMGoss) January 19, 2024

Ms Goss said that NHS Grampian had "exhibited a lack of seriousness" in handling a previous formal complaint and had attempted to close it on four separate occasions without resolution.

She went on: "We have incurred substantial expenses on medically necessary care and treatment within the private healthcare sector - services that should and could have been provided by NHS Grampian.

"Despite repeated requests to the health board, the necessary treatment and care were consistently denied.

"This failure on the part of NHS Grampian to fulfil their duty of care has resulted in medical negligence, causing additional harm and trauma to Anna and our family."

It is estimated that, as of May 2022, more than 10,000 children in Scotland were living with long Covid symptoms which can range from extreme fatigue and muscle aches to cardiovascular, neurological and gastrointestinal problems.

By taking legal action, Ms Goss said she hopes to hold NHS Grampian to account, obtain a formal apology, and improve clinical protocols for children and young people with long Covid through the "training and upskilling" of paediatric clinicians

She added: "The egregious failure of Scotland's NHS to provide essential care and treatment for children and young people suffering from long Covid is nothing short of a national scandal.

"We vehemently demand the Scottish Government promptly overhaul its approach to avert further legal action.

"The current funding for long Covid services is not just inadequate but insulting in its tokenism. Progress in long Covid care is moving at a glacial pace and is utterly unacceptable.

"We categorically refuse to allow Scotland's children to be dismissed and ignored in this callous manner."

Anna Hendy was diagnosed with chronic fatigue and PANS by doctors (Image: Helen Goss)

Catherine McGarrell, of Thompsons Solicitors, said: "As a result of the multiple failings and repeated failures, Anna's condition is much worse than what it should be, or what it could have been.

"It isn't a case of she wouldn't have contracted long Covid, it's the care in treating the long Covid that's made it worse.

"After years of completely avoidable failings from the NHS, all Anna needed was someone to take accountability and to start getting the treatment she needs."

A spokesman said: "NHS Grampian has a Long Covid Project Board and a Long Covid Paediatric Steering Group which help to inform our work.

"We also now have a paediatric long Covid practitioner as well as a paediatric clinical lead for long Covid. Children who are suffering with symptoms are managed by the appropriate clinicians according to their needs.

"The team is always happy to hear from those who have experienced long Covid, as well as parents and carers, regardless of the severity of their symptoms."