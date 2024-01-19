There is also the threat of Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The amber alert runs from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, and stretches across much of the west coast of the UK.

The Amber warning covers the Central Belt (Image: Met Office)

In Scotland, the warning covers Glasgow Edinburgh, Dumfries and Stirling.

It comes as the recent cold snap gives way to stormy weather during the weekend, with yellow alerts for rain issues for several areas.

The heaviest rain is expected on Sunday – with 30mm to 50mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80mm to 100mm over hills, the forecaster said.

Milder conditions will also result in the thaw of lying snow.

The amber alert states:

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sunday and Monday, covering most of the country, with a yellow wind warning issued for parts of Scotland.

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said: “The Atlantic influence will introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.

“While detail is still being worked out, we expect windy weather for many and some heavy rain in the west and so we’ve issued warnings for Sunday for wind and rain.

“Watch out for updates to these warnings on Friday and Saturday as the forecast develops.”