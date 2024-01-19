The investment comes after IGS announced at COP28 it would be joining Dubai-based partner ReFarm to build a game-changing 900,000 square foot "gigafarm" in the United Arab Emirates, capable of replacing 1% of food imports to the country.

It said the innovative waste-to-value farm will have the ability to recycle more than 50,000 tonnes of food waste and grow two billion plants each year.

The Series C fundraise was led by existing institutional investors, with COFRA Holding A/G, DC Thomson, and S2G Ventures, supported by Cleveland Avenue LLC, Ospraie Ag Science, and Scottish Enterprise. Private shareholders and IGS staff also contributed to the raise.

Andrew Lloyd, former deputy chief executive, takes over from David Farquhar as chief executive to lead the company as it readies to deliver the "world’s first gigafarm". Sonya Hotson, who has supported IGS as interim chief financial officer since July, also joins the company full time. They both join the IGS board.

Mr Lloyd said: "This year will be transformational for IGS as we prepare to deploy the most advanced indoor farm in the world.

"The scale and scope of the opportunity in the Middle East promises to be market-defining and will begin to make a genuine difference to food security. With the backing of our institutional investors and shareholders, we are equipped to deliver this game-changing project.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to David Farquhar, under whose visionary leadership IGS has grown from an innovative concept to a world leader in vertical farm technology.

"Working with our institutional investors, Sonya has been instrumental in securing this funding, and I am delighted to confirm her appointment. Her experience, alongside the talents of the IGS team and our partners, combine to deliver the essential ingredients for scale-up success."

Plan for student housing in place of new homes set to be approved

Proposals for student housing at a site previously earmarked for homes have been recommended for approval.

The Vita Group plans with CDA architects and Turley are for student accommodation for 267 at New Waverley North in Edinburgh in place of a previously approved plan for 90 build to rent homes. The developer said that the new plan was in response to the Scottish Government’s rent freeze policy, a measure partly aimed at easing cost of living pressures.

Scottish travel firm returns to original home in Glasgow

Macs Adventure, the Glasgow-based travel company, is relocating its base to bigger premises in the city’s west end as demand for its holidays continues to grow.

The business, founded by Neil Lapping in 2003, is moving its headquarters to the sprawling Skypark office campus in the fashionable Finnieston area. The move marks the firm’s return to Skypark and underlines the continuing recovery of the travel sector from the pandemic.