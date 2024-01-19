A Scottish indoor farming company aiming to ease world food pressures has raised £22.5 million in backing.
Edinburgh-based Intelligent Growth Solutions said the fundraise is to support "significant global expansion" as the business deploys its vertical farming technology to customers worldwide.
The investment comes after IGS announced at COP28 it would be joining Dubai-based partner ReFarm to build a game-changing 900,000 square foot "gigafarm" in the United Arab Emirates, capable of replacing 1% of food imports to the country.
It said the innovative waste-to-value farm will have the ability to recycle more than 50,000 tonnes of food waste and grow two billion plants each year.
The Series C fundraise was led by existing institutional investors, with COFRA Holding A/G, DC Thomson, and S2G Ventures, supported by Cleveland Avenue LLC, Ospraie Ag Science, and Scottish Enterprise. Private shareholders and IGS staff also contributed to the raise.
Andrew Lloyd, former deputy chief executive, takes over from David Farquhar as chief executive to lead the company as it readies to deliver the "world’s first gigafarm". Sonya Hotson, who has supported IGS as interim chief financial officer since July, also joins the company full time. They both join the IGS board.
Mr Lloyd said: "This year will be transformational for IGS as we prepare to deploy the most advanced indoor farm in the world.
"The scale and scope of the opportunity in the Middle East promises to be market-defining and will begin to make a genuine difference to food security. With the backing of our institutional investors and shareholders, we are equipped to deliver this game-changing project.
"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to David Farquhar, under whose visionary leadership IGS has grown from an innovative concept to a world leader in vertical farm technology.
"Working with our institutional investors, Sonya has been instrumental in securing this funding, and I am delighted to confirm her appointment. Her experience, alongside the talents of the IGS team and our partners, combine to deliver the essential ingredients for scale-up success."
