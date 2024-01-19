A search has been launched for an artist to create 'vibrant works' in the heart of a Scots town.
Moray Council is looking for an artist to deliver proposals identified through an improvement plan for Buckie town centre.
The artist "will design and create a shelter for people to sit and enjoy the sea views around the telescope at Cluny Square’s north east quadrant", the council said.
The local authority is also looking for durable, low-maintenance seating, bollards, guard rails, signs, bins, cycle racks, and display boards, to be created around the town's Cluny Square and the wider Buckie area, under the improvement plan.
Chair of Moray Council’s Economic, Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, Cllr Marc Macrae, said the commission would create a "modern identity" for Buckie town centre.
He said: “We have £75,000 from the Economic Recovery Fund to make some of the improvements local residents said they wanted to see during public engagement sessions in the town.
“The time period for applying is quite tight so I’d strongly encourage all new, emerging, or established artists who know Buckie and who can meet our timescales to submit their ideas and sketches (predominantly graphic-based) as soon as possible.”
The two design proposals should in some way be linked, and read as a cohesive body of work, and demonstrate a relationship to Buckie’s rich heritage and culture.
The closing date for design proposals is 12pm on Friday, February 16, and the timeline for completion of the project is summer 2024.
Proposals should include high level costs, a summary of experience and photographs of previous work, a statement explaining suitability, and a separate statement indicating how the project would support the council’s carbon emissions reduction plan.
Artists are invited to email localdevelopmentplan@moray.gov.uk to make a submission or find out more about the project.
