Erasing WhatsApps was described as a "pre-bed ritual" by a top Scottish Government advisor, according to evidence presented to the UK Covid inquiry.
The inquiry was shown transcripts of a conversation between officials in May 2021, when there were concerns about the rapid spread of the new Delta variant in Glasgow.
Professor Jason Leitch - the Scottish Government's national clinical director and a high-profile figure during the pandemic - was seen responding to a warning that the contents of the channel were "FOI recoverable" by stating: "WhatsApp deletion is a pre-bed ritual".
It came as the inquiry was told that former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon “retained no messages whatsoever” as the Scottish Government's policy came under scrutiny.
Around 28,000 electronic messages - mostly WhatsApps - have been handed over to the UK inquiry following initial delays and legal wrangling, but there has been controversy over internal guidance recommending that messages be automatically deleted.
Civil servant Lesley Fraser, the director general corporate for the Scottish Government, was the first to give evidence on Friday as the inquiry entered its fourth day of hearings in Edinburgh.
Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry in Scotland, highlighted a document provided by the Scottish Government which stated that all Ms Sturgeon’s messages had been deleted.
He said: “Under the box ‘Nicola Sturgeon’, it says that messages were not retained, they were deleted in routine tidying up of inboxes or changes of phones, unable to retrieve messages.
“What that tends to suggest is at the time that request was made Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland, had retained no messages whatsoever in connection with her management of the pandemic.”
Ms Fraser insisted that the Government is able to track how decisions were made because relevant e-mails relating to decision-making will have been retained by the FM's private office.
She told the inquiry that three individuals lost their messages when government mobile phones were upgraded, but said she did not accept that the Scottish Government's record retention policies were not fit for purpose during the pandemic.
She accepted that the loss of WhatsApp messages has caused "hurt and frustration" to people including the Covid bereaved, but added that some WhatsApp exchanges between officials drifted into "banter" which was not relevant.
The inquiry also heard from civil servant Ken Thomson - now retired - who was the Scottish Government's director-general for strategy and external affairs during the pandemic.
Mr Thomson said that the use of electronic messaging by officials grew rapidly at the beginning of the Covid response as people worked from home, but stressed that it was "very rare" for Ms Sturgeon to make a decision via informal messaging.
He told the inquiry that Cabinet records were the "gold standard" for record retention, but that where there was a "salient" point relating to decision-making during informal exchanges such as WhatsApp he would transfer it for record-keeping prior to the chat being deleted.
More to follow
