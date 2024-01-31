Bruno Berardelli left Lochaber after school to study politics at the University of Glasgow but returned after graduating when a chance opportunity led to a successful career in the biomass heating industry.
He got a job with a company called Torren Energy and later set up his own company, Highland Wood Energy, whose clients included Prince Charles.
He is now group chief operating officer at Amp Clean Energy and lives in Torlundy, near Fort William, with his wife Ali and children Lila, 16, Rocco, 13 and Victor, 10.
"I came back here not really knowing what I was going to do but I did, always want to live here," said the 46-year-old, who is of Italian descent and grew up on a farm close to his home.
"I like the environment and the people and it's just a really good place to live.
"But I remember thinking I would probably have to make my own job and I suppose that's what I ended up doing.
"It's a lot easier now because of connectivity. We have amazing broadband because they put it in for the Mountain Biking world cup and we took a line off that.
"Covid changed a lot of things. I think there are more opportunities because there are more jobs you can do remotely.
"I know people from Fort William who are working in amazing jobs but doing it from home. Before 2020 that wouldn't have happened - it's been a bit of a game-changer.
READ MORE:
- Tourism push in 'forgotten' Highland village 'aggressive and unfair'
- Kate Forbes: 'My dream of independence can halt Highland population decline'
- 'This is a real place, not a postcard'
"A lot of folk just want to get out and see something a bit different and you are probably never going to change that.
"For those who want to stay, you need to offer the right apprenticeships and the right college courses.
"I know businesses here who struggle to get apprentices, from the aluminium factory to Marine Harvest.
"A lot of the time I think people don't know what's on their doorstep and just leave but there are really good opportunities.
"It's quite an engineering place and if you were to be strategic about it, you would say, there is loads of engineering and there is loads of tourism so we need to gear up the college.
"The better the amenities the more that people will stay. We have a cinema now and things like that are nice and will encourage people to stay.
"I think Fort William is a different place than it was in the 1990s. Then it was just somewhere you wanted to get out of.
"I think the world has also changed. You had the big cities and then everything was on the periphery. But now, with connectivity, everything feels connected so it doesn't really matter where you are.
"The challenge for the Highlands is that it's dark and cold and wet in the winter and that can be a bit depressing. In the cities, there are lights and people.
"Some people move here and they do two winters and they have to get out and some people who are brought up here can't stand it."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here