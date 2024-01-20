The property agent said: “The Old Inn & Brewhouse is a quaint traditional hotel, offering an impressive harbourside location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Gairloch. The charming property is located on the North Coast 500 route, 70 miles north-west of Inverness.”

Alistair Pearson, the current owner, said: “After several difficult ‘Covid’ years the business performed well in 2023. Current advance room bookings - up 55% on last year - business well on its way to reach pre-Covid levels. After nearly 25 years running the business, it has been a difficult decision but with a great location, a solid business, this is a good time to pass the baton.”

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Old Inn & Brewhouse is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever popular Gairloch on the NC500 route.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “Proud of its traditional origins, The Old Inn has kept its charm, by sympathetically [expanding] over the years to provide 17 spacious ensuite bedrooms, a quaint lounge bar, a main restaurant, and a function space. The property also benefits from an outdoor terrace for alfresco activities overlooking the harbour.”